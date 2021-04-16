Drilling Deep: The scattered factoring business might become a lot more unified

The factoring business has always been highly fragmented. But on this week’s Drilling Deep podcast, Marius Silvasan, the CEO of eCapital Corp., talks about his own acquisitions in the sector and why he thinks it is an industry ripe for consolidation.

Also, host John Kingston talks about two reports out of the oil patch that on their face seem to contradict each other but may be more in sync than one might think.

More articles by John Kingston

