Drilling Deep PodcastFuelNewsTop StoriesTrucking

Drilling Deep: Truck insurance and the changes AB5 is bringing

Also on the podcast: The tie between sulfur removal and prices for diesel and natural gas

Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, August 26, 2022
Less than a minute

Dan Abrahamsen is the founder and CEO of Cover Whale, an “insurtech” company that is focused on not only delivering insurance to truckers but using other tools to boost driver safety.

He joins Drilling Deep host John Kingston to discuss truck insurance in general, and specifically why the insurance market is about to feel the impact of AB5 coming to California’s trucking sector.

Also on the podcast, Kingston focuses on the complicated relationship among natural gas prices, diesel prices and the need to take sulfur out of fuel.

More articles by John Kingston

Drilling Deep: Monthly report raises concerns about the diesel market

Drilling Deep: A turnaround coming in diesel

Drilling Deep: Getting into the business as a dispatcher

Tags
Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, August 26, 2022
Less than a minute

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.