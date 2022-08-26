Drilling Deep: Truck insurance and the changes AB5 is bringing

Dan Abrahamsen is the founder and CEO of Cover Whale, an “insurtech” company that is focused on not only delivering insurance to truckers but using other tools to boost driver safety.

He joins Drilling Deep host John Kingston to discuss truck insurance in general, and specifically why the insurance market is about to feel the impact of AB5 coming to California’s trucking sector.

Also on the podcast, Kingston focuses on the complicated relationship among natural gas prices, diesel prices and the need to take sulfur out of fuel.

More articles by John Kingston

Drilling Deep: Monthly report raises concerns about the diesel market

Drilling Deep: A turnaround coming in diesel

Drilling Deep: Getting into the business as a dispatcher