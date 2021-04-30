Drilling Deep: What invoices tell us about the first quarter in freight

U.S. Bank is a major factoring company. That gives Bobby Holland, vice president and director of Freight Data Solutions, strong insight to what markets are doing. Holland joins Drilling Deep host John Kingston this week to talk about what he has seen in the markets. Just how strong are the trends?

Also on Drilling Deep, after several weeks of quiet diesel prices, with a somewhat downward trend, markets are starting to rise again. Kingston discusses some of the reasons for the increase.

