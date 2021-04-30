  • ITVI.USA
    15,363.860
    -34.320
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.500
    -0.660
    -2.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,355.660
    -34.640
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.750
    0.030
    1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.980
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.430
    -0.100
    -6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.840
    0.050
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.130
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.250
    -0.020
    -0.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,363.860
    -34.320
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    24.500
    -0.660
    -2.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,355.660
    -34.640
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.750
    0.030
    1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.980
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.430
    -0.100
    -6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.840
    0.050
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.130
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.250
    -0.020
    -0.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
Drilling Deep PodcastFuelPodcastTrucking

Drilling Deep: What invoices tell us about the first quarter in freight

Also on the podcast: The flat market in diesel of the past few weeks may be disappearing

John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, April 30, 2021
0 92 Less than a minute

U.S. Bank is a major factoring company. That gives Bobby Holland, vice president and director of  Freight Data Solutions, strong insight to what markets are doing. Holland joins Drilling Deep host John Kingston this week to talk about what he has seen in the markets. Just how strong are the trends?

Also on Drilling Deep, after several weeks of quiet diesel prices, with a somewhat downward trend, markets are starting to rise again. Kingston discusses some of the reasons for the increase.

More articles by John Kingston

Drilling Deep: In hiring drivers, speed is of the essence

Drilling Deep: The scattered factoring business might become a lot more unified

Drilling Deep: The case for lease purchase deals even as lawsuits grow

Tags
John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, April 30, 2021
0 92 Less than a minute
John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc