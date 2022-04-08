Drilling Deep: What tax returns said about trucker pay in ’21

Todd Amen is the president of ATBS. That gives him a ringside seat for how independent owner-operators in the trucking market are doing financially.

ATBS processes thousands of tax returns for owner-operators every year. It’s getting toward mid-April, when taxes need to be filed, and Amen joins Drilling Deep host John Kingston to discuss what he’s seen in this year’s tax returns coming off the strong freight market of 2021.

Also on the podcast, Kingston reviews the market for jet fuel, which has reached dizzying heights, and explains why that could impact the price of diesel.

