Drilling Deep: The case for releasing lots of oil from the SPR

The U.S. is releasing more oil out of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve than it ever has before. Is this good policy?

On the Drilling Deep podcast, host John Kingston discusses why such a move now is precisely why the reserve was built in the first place.

Tracy Rosser, an executive vice president at Transplace, is the guest of the week on Drilling Deep. What does the massive amount of data that his company processes every day tell us about the state of the supply chain crisis? Rosser sits down to share his perspective.

More articles by John Kingston

Drilling Deep: The state of road safety post pandemic

Drilling Deep: A truckstop goes from opening to the top quickly

Drilling Deep: The feedback coming from truck drivers