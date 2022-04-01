  • ITVI.USA
    13,280.350
    -83.310
    -0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.883
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    13.380
    -0.520
    -3.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,321.570
    -81.320
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.830
    -0.090
    -3.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.410
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.800
    0.110
    6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.500
    0.020
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.450
    -0.130
    -5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.100
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
Drilling Deep: The case for releasing lots of oil from the SPR

Also on the podcast: Transplace’s view of the supply chain and whether it’s getting any better

Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Friday, April 1, 2022
1 minute read

The U.S. is releasing more oil out of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve than it ever has before. Is this good policy?

On the Drilling Deep podcast, host John Kingston discusses why such a move now is precisely why the reserve was built in the first place.

Tracy Rosser, an executive vice president at Transplace, is the guest of the week on Drilling Deep. What does the massive amount of data that his company processes every day tell us about the state of the supply chain crisis? Rosser sits down to share his perspective.

Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.