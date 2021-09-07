  • ITVI.USA
    13,297.940
    -2,544.260
    -16.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.950
    -0.012
    -0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.790
    -0.240
    -1%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,288.860
    -2,544.380
    -16.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.030
    -0.090
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.530
    0.160
    4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.410
    0.160
    4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.090
    4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.980
    0.140
    3.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    1.000
    0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,297.940
    -2,544.260
    -16.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.950
    -0.012
    -0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.790
    -0.240
    -1%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,288.860
    -2,544.380
    -16.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.030
    -0.090
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.530
    0.160
    4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.410
    0.160
    4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.090
    4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.980
    0.140
    3.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    1.000
    0.8%
Driver issuesLegal issuesNewsTrucking

Driver barred from driving truck in interstate commerce after Vermont crash

FMCSA allege trucker was under the influence when he crashed his rig and fled the scene

Photo of Clarissa Hawes, Senior Editor, Investigations and Enterprise Clarissa Hawes, Senior Editor, Investigations and Enterprise Follow on Twitter Tuesday, September 7, 2021
2 minutes read
FMCSA declared a Massachusetts truck driver an imminent hazard and ordered him off the road. Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration declared a Massachusetts man an imminent hazard and ordered him not to use a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce until he successfully completes a substance abuse program.

William Edward Dearth Jr. was placed out of service after investigators say he was driving under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his rig into a telephone pole and fled the scene of the crash on foot on Aug. 25 in Lamoille County, Vermont. The Vermont State Police K-9 unit later took him into custody. 

A preliminary Breathalyzer test conducted by the Vermont State Police showed Dearth’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was 0.217, according to the FMCSA statement. Approximately one hour later, two additional Breathalyzer tests, taken five minutes apart, found a BAC of 0.20 and 0.197, respectively.

A BAC of greater than 0.04 while operating a commercial vehicle weighing over 26,001 pounds and requiring a commercial driver’s license is a violation of federal safety regulations, the FMCSA said.

During a subsequent inspection of Dearth’s truck, officers discovered an open can of beer in the driver’s cup holder, multiple empty beer cans in the trash and an almost new case of beer elsewhere in the cab, the FMCSA said in the statement.  

Vermont State Police charged Dearth with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and negligent operation.

Dearth was served on Friday with the federal order not to operate a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce.

Dearth’s “disregard for the safety of the motoring public demonstrated by these actions substantially increases the likelihood of serious injury or death to you and/or to the motoring public if not discontinued immediately,” the federal imminent hazard order stated. 

He may be assessed civil penalties of up to $1,951 for any subsequent violation of the out-of-service order. Violations of the order may also result in criminal penalties. FMCSA said he may also be subject to civil penalty enforcement proceedings for violations of the agency’s safety regulations.

Dearth must successfully complete the statutorily required return-to-duty process overseen by a substance abuse professional before he can operate a commercial vehicle in interstate commerce again.

Click here for more articles by Clarissa Hawes.

Driver barred from using truck in interstate commerce after multiple violations
Manhunt continues for trucker believed to have strangled girlfriend, drowned her daughter
Missouri trucker charged in double homicide is still at large

Tags
Photo of Clarissa Hawes, Senior Editor, Investigations and Enterprise Clarissa Hawes, Senior Editor, Investigations and Enterprise Follow on Twitter Tuesday, September 7, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo of Clarissa Hawes, Senior Editor, Investigations and Enterprise

Clarissa Hawes, Senior Editor, Investigations and Enterprise

Clarissa has covered all aspects of the trucking industry for 14 years. She is an award-winning journalist known for her investigative and business reporting. Before joining FreightWaves, she wrote for Land Line Magazine and Trucks.com. If you have a news tip or story idea, send her an email to chawes@freightwaves.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.