Driver Legitimacy Summit takes on CDL fraud: Feb. 5-6

Leaders in transportation, insurance, enforcement and shipping will convene on Feb. 5-6 in Atlanta for a two-day working summit to develop an action plan to address unauthorized and fraudulent commercial drivers.

The event is a “closed-room, solution-oriented working session” for stakeholders to produce verification standards and policy recommendations around compliance, safety, underwriting, enforcement and risk management.

“As enforcement scrutiny increases and litigation expands beyond carriers to brokers and shippers, driver legitimacy is no longer a theoretical issue—it is a direct liability issue,” said Philip Nenadov, founder of the Driver Legitimacy Summit. “This summit exists to close the gap between what regulators expect, what enforcement can realistically check, and what the industry must do to protect itself.”

Working sessions will cover: