Driver Legitimacy Summit takes on CDL fraud: Feb. 5-6

Leaders in transportation, insurance, enforcement and shipping will convene on Feb. 5-6 in Atlanta for a two-day working summit to develop an action plan to address unauthorized and fraudulent commercial drivers.
The event is a “closed-room, solution-oriented working session” for stakeholders to produce verification standards and policy recommendations around compliance, safety, underwriting, enforcement and risk management.
“As enforcement scrutiny increases and litigation expands beyond carriers to brokers and shippers, driver legitimacy is no longer a theoretical issue—it is a direct liability issue,” said Philip Nenadov, founder of the Driver Legitimacy Summit. “This summit exists to close the gap between what regulators expect, what enforcement can realistically check, and what the industry must do to protect itself.”
Working sessions will cover:
- Unauthorized and fraudulent CDL operations
- Non-domiciled CDL risks and enforcement limitations
- Driver identity verification failures at pickup and delivery
- Broker and shipper liability exposure
- Insurance and underwriting implications
- Enforcement audit findings and roadside realities
- Practical verification frameworks that can be implemented immediately
Speakers include: Philip Nenadov; Craig Fuller, founder and CEO of FreightWaves; and Jesse Williams, retired acting assistant director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; among others.
Event details are available at: www.driverlegitimacy.com
Virtual attendance options are also available for qualified professionals.
“Founded on the principal that change needs to occur, the Summit aims to establish practical verification frameworks as scrutiny and litigation around driver legitimacy continue to increase.”