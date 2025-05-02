Drivers win $10.4M verdict in contract dispute with Michigan carrier

A group of about 100 truck drivers has won a $10.46 million judgment in federal court in Michigan against a carrier that they said shorted them on payments related to cross-border freight.

The judgment Wednesday by Judge Gershwin A. Drain of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan put actual damages in the class action at about $3.5 million. That figure was tripled under provisions of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act for a total of nearly $10.5 million.

Keith Flynn, an attorney with Detroit-based Miller Cohen P.L.C., one of the firms representing the plaintiffs, called the judgment “a major victory for working people.”

“We represented a class of hard-working driver owner-operators,” Flynn told FreightWaves in a phone interview. “They were promised compensation. They were defrauded from receiving that compensation.”



