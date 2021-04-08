Drug shortages still plague health care supply chain — Medically Necessary

This podcast is brought to you by Ryder, the only fully integrated logistics & transportation provider in the industry. Ryder’s solutions cover the entire supply chain including warehousing, transportation logistics, e-commerce fulfillment, & last mile. Discover how Ryder can make you ever better at ryder.com.

On the second episode of Medically Necessary, reporter Matt Blois talks to Dr. Hui Zhao, a researcher at Penn State University whose work has focused on pharmaceutical supply chains.

Zhao has studied that topic for over a decade and started examining the causes of drug shortages in 2011. Right now, the Food and Drug Administration lists more than 100 drugs that are considered in short supply. Drug shortages peaked around 2011, but numbers have started to decline a bit since then.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic began, government lockdowns reduced production and supply. At the same time, patients streamed into emergency rooms and demand for some drugs skyrocketed.

Zhao explains the fundamental reasons behind drug shortages, how the coronavirus pandemic affected drug shortages and what needs to be done to fix the problem.

Subscribe to the newsletter here

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts