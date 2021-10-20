  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves TVNewsRising Tides

Dude, where’s my freight? — Rising Tides

Maritime congestion has everyone asking the same question

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, October 20, 2021
Less than a minute

On this episode of Rising Tides, Matt McLelland, vice president of innovation and sustainability at Covenant Transport, tries to figure out where everyone’s freight is. 

He welcomes Joe Saggio, COO at Steam Logistics, to talk all about the current issues ports are facing. They hit on the question being asked all around the freight industry: Where is my stuff?

You can find more episodes of Rising Tides and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

