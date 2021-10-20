Dude, where’s my freight? — Rising Tides

On this episode of Rising Tides, Matt McLelland, vice president of innovation and sustainability at Covenant Transport, tries to figure out where everyone’s freight is.

He welcomes Joe Saggio, COO at Steam Logistics, to talk all about the current issues ports are facing. They hit on the question being asked all around the freight industry: Where is my stuff?



