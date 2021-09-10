  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves TVMedically Necessary PodcastNews

E-commerce influence in health care — Medically Necessary

Why convenience shouldn’t compromise quality of care

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, September 10, 2021
1 minute read

E-commerce has made retail shopping as easy as clicking a button, and telehealth has already brought some of those conveniences to health care. Now, companies are trying to figure out how to use the tools of e-commerce to improve the health care supply chain.

How can health care suppliers still guarantee patients are receiving top-notch care even if it is in an expedited manner? Matt Blois tries to answer that question and looks deeper at the help e-commerce services can provide to hospitals and doctors. 

Blois welcomes Matt Burns, director of e-commerce solutions at the group purchasing organization Premier. They talk about the challenge of creating an e-commerce-type of experience for patients when it comes to diagnostics, drugs or medical supplies needed for specialized care.

You can find more Medically Necessary episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, September 10, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

