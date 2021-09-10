E-commerce influence in health care — Medically Necessary

E-commerce has made retail shopping as easy as clicking a button, and telehealth has already brought some of those conveniences to health care. Now, companies are trying to figure out how to use the tools of e-commerce to improve the health care supply chain.

How can health care suppliers still guarantee patients are receiving top-notch care even if it is in an expedited manner? Matt Blois tries to answer that question and looks deeper at the help e-commerce services can provide to hospitals and doctors.

Blois welcomes Matt Burns, director of e-commerce solutions at the group purchasing organization Premier. They talk about the challenge of creating an e-commerce-type of experience for patients when it comes to diagnostics, drugs or medical supplies needed for specialized care.



