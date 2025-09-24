Echo Global opens Monterrey office amid US-Mexico trade boom

Echo Global Logistics has opened a new office in Monterrey, Mexico, strengthening its cross-border presence as U.S.-Mexico trade continues to grow at a steady pace.

The Chicago-based 3PL already operates facilities in Mexico City and Guadalajara, along with a major site in Laredo, Texas.

The Monterrey office is the company’s latest step in supporting shippers and carriers with customs brokerage, warehousing, and multimodal services including dry van, less-than-truckload, intermodal and refrigerated transport.

“You have got the golden triangle — Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey — 70% of the industrial base all there with an easy connection to the Laredo port of entry,” Troy Ryley, president of Echo’s Mexico operations, told FreightWaves in an interview. “It’s a natural routing for anyone looking to either distribute north or southbound in and out of the country. Monterrey is also growing so fast, so much, it’s amazing.”