Echo Global opens Monterrey office amid US-Mexico trade boom

Echo Global Logistics has opened a new office in Monterrey, Mexico, strengthening its cross-border presence as U.S.-Mexico trade continues to grow at a steady pace.
The Chicago-based 3PL already operates facilities in Mexico City and Guadalajara, along with a major site in Laredo, Texas.
The Monterrey office is the company’s latest step in supporting shippers and carriers with customs brokerage, warehousing, and multimodal services including dry van, less-than-truckload, intermodal and refrigerated transport.
“You have got the golden triangle — Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey — 70% of the industrial base all there with an easy connection to the Laredo port of entry,” Troy Ryley, president of Echo’s Mexico operations, told FreightWaves in an interview. “It’s a natural routing for anyone looking to either distribute north or southbound in and out of the country. Monterrey is also growing so fast, so much, it’s amazing.”
Cross-border trade projected to keep rising
Mexico was the top U.S. trade partner for the second consecutive year in 2024, totaling a record-breaking $840 billion.
So far this year, U.S.-Mexico trade has jumped 21% to $507 billion, outpacing 2024 levels, according to the Census Bureau.
Despite headwinds such as tariffs and supply chain uncertainty, Ryley said Echo has not seen significant disruptions.
“I think there’s been so much on the tariffs that the sensitivity to it has dropped dramatically from the first round, as far as how people are reacting on a month-to-month basis as we work through this cycle of finalizing where we’re at. Business for us has been absolutely fantastic,” Ryley said.
“Clients are asking us for needs-based solutions, not just trucking. By solving challenges at the beginning, middle, and end of the supply chain, we’re able to win more business as a true one-stop shop.”
Monterrey emerges as nearshoring hub
Over the past decade, Monterrey has solidified its position as a key North American logistics and industrial hub due to nearshoring trends and significant private sector investments.
Mexico attracted $3.15 billion in new foreign direct investment (FDI) in the second quarter of 2025, a 246% increase from the same period last year, the country’s Ministry of Economy reported.
Total FDI inflows in the first half of 2025 reached $34.27 billion, up 10.2% from 2024, marking a fifth consecutive year of record foreign investment. Reinvested profits made up 84.4% of inflows, new investments 9.2%, and intercompany accounts 6.4%.
“Nearshoring to Mexico is going to continue to boom,” Ryley said. “With shorter transit times and a strong partner right next door, it makes sense for U.S. companies to bring production and distribution closer to the border.”
Echo currently employs just under 100 people across its Mexico operations, including outsourced groups in Guadalajara. The company expects that number to grow as demand for nearshoring accelerates.
Ryley said Echo views Monterrey as “a huge opportunity” given its concentration of automotive and manufacturing activity.
“Why would we move money and resources to … other countries in Asia or other places in the world when right next door we have a fantastic partner that has all the raw materials that really are required to build most freight and merchandise,” Ryley said.
“Instead of 14 to 20 days to bring your freight in from Asia, you cut your supply chain down and you can do everything in 24 to 72 hours transit — from finished product at your facility in Mexico to the door in the U.S. market.”