TransImpact to outsource its managed logistics solutions business to Echo

Transportation and IT consultancy TransImpact said Tuesday that it will outsource its managed logistics solutions business to Echo Global Logistics in a partnership arrangement.

The transistion is expected to be finalized by the end of the year, TransImpact said.

TransImpact said the outsourcing arrangement will allow it to focus on its parcel consulting and negotiating business, as well as its business intelligence and demand planning services.

Founded in 2008 and based in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, TransImpact’s roots are in parcel consulting. It assists parcel shippers with analyzing their shipping spend and with contract negotiations.

Chicago-based Echo has been pushing hard into the managed logistics space because it sees great potential in the segment, according to one person with knowledge of Echo’s business.

Echo did not respond Tuesday to an emailed request for comment.

Echo was acquired in late 2021 by The Jordan Co., a private equity firm, for $1.3 billion.

(Note: Due to inaccurate information, an earlier version incorrectly stated that Echo was acquiring the TransImpact business)