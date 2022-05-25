Florida e-commerce businesses have delivery option with Veho now in state

Veho, the logistics platform designed for e-commerce last-mile delivery, is now operating in Florida. On Wednesday, the firm announced it has added facilities in Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Orlando, with Jacksonville and Tampa to follow later this year.

Veho is operating in 19 markets, including Washington, D.C., and major cities in Colorado, Texas, Illinois, Indiana, Georgia, North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania and now Florida. It plans to add about one new market a week for the rest of the year and expects to be operating in about 50 cities by year’s end.

“As a company built around enabling brands to deliver best-in-class customer experience, we make sure to provide a high level of collaboration to our retail customers. This is why we are expanding our footprint specifically in areas where our customers see the biggest value. We are excited to bring our customer-centric delivery logistics platform to the Sunshine State,” said Itamar Zur, co-founder and CEO of Veho.

Veho utilizes customer communication, in-market warehouse locations and a dynamic marketplace to seamlessly match demand for deliveries with last-mile driver partners, it said. Like other gig-based last-mile delivery companies, Veho uses a crowdsourced driver network. Unlike other networks, though, the company creates routes of deliveries that last between two and six hours. The result is a more dedicated workforce and more pay certainty for drivers while still enabling them to choose the days to work. Once a route is booked, the driver heads to the local Veho warehouse to pick up the orders and begin the delivery day.

Veho operates company facilities, including sorting centers and depots, in local markets, allowing e-commerce brands to ship goods to the end consumer with next-day delivery in most cases. It also offers a returns service.

“With our newest Veho hub in Orlando and several more planned to open this year, we aim to bring the delivery and returns experience enabled by the Veho platform to the majority of Floridians,” said Chelsea Beyer, general manager of Veho Southeast. “This expansion will bring excellent full-time jobs to Florida, as well as opportunity for new driver partners.”

In March, Veho made the decision to jump into the returns business. It acquired QuikReturn, a New York-based technology company that serves e-commerce brands in the New York City area. In an exclusive interview with Modern Shipper, Fred Cook, co-founder and CTO of Veho, and Ethan Susser, co-founder and CEO of QuikReturn, said the combination of the two companies will allow each to grow and create end-to-end delivery and returns operations for e-commerce customers across the country.

“From our side, for the last four years we have been hyperfocused on the delivery experience and building an incredible delivery experience for our customers,” Cook said. “We have proven that building a great delivery experience drives incredible value for brands.”

Veho claims a 99.9% on-time delivery rate with an average 4.9-star customer rating.

