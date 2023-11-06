EFW closes acquisition of Superior Brokerage Services

Estes Forwarding Worldwide (EFW) said Monday it had completed the acquisition of Superior Brokerage Services (SBS). The transaction was announced in September.

Financial terms were not provided but the deal doubles EFW’s annual revenue and its existing warehouse footprint.

Minneapolis-based SBS is a single-sourced supply chain services company specializing in domestic and international transportation, customs brokerage and warehousing.

The deal provides EFW with incremental capacity and control of the shipping process from Asian points of origin. SBS’ Asian operations are based in Taiwan.

“Working together to combine forces has been seamless and the cultural fit between our companies is evident,” said EFW CEO Scott Fisher. “Together, we are poised to offer even more agile services to our customers globally.”

The deal grows EFW’s head count by 350 to more than 1,100.





Paul Goff, the founder and president of SBS, is now serving as executive vice president at EFW.

“Joining the EFW family has been a significant milestone for us. Our combined strengths position us to serve our global customers even more effectively,” Goff said.

Richmond, Virginia-based EFW is a subsidiary of Estes, one of the largest less-than-truckload carriers and the largest private carrier in North America. EFW specializes in a full suite of logistics and freight forwarding services.

“As we reflect on our 20-year journey, nearing the $1 billion mark is a testament to our team’s dedication,” Fisher said. “Our collaboration with SBS is a significant milestone in our global expansion.”

In March, EFW acquired trade show logistics provider Legacy Logistics.

