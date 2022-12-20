EFW, project44 launch rating API giving LTL shippers expedited options

Estes Forwarding Worldwide (EFW) said it has partnered with supply chain visibility provider project44 to upgrade its less-than-truckload rating application programming interface to provider shippers with expedited offerings.

“Get It There Faster 2.0” will provide real-time, instant quotes of available expedited services to LTL shippers, including air freight options.

“Many 3PLs and transportation management platforms that provide LTL rates do not currently offer instant rating options for significantly expedited shipments, like airfreight or ground hot shot,” a news release read. “When connected to EFW’s ‘Get It There Faster’ technology, shippers can instantly see rates for faster options, even if they aren’t shopping for them.”

Rate requests on the system will now return shipment options that can “shave days off standard LTL transit times.” Users will now be offered expedited quotes at point of sale, including next-day air on four-day LTL lanes.

Shippers currently on project44’s platform will have access to the service.

“The feedback from our initial rollout with TMS partners has been overwhelmingly positive,” said EFW CEO Scott Fisher. “‘Get It There Faster’ exceeded our expectations and theirs. With these new enhancements, we can deliver even more value, convenience and upgrade potential.”





The rollout is expected to launch at the beginning of 2023.

EFW is a subsidiary of LTL provider Estes Express Lines.

“Since the inception of project44, we have been focused on digitizing and automating the LTL lifecycle,” said Jason Duboe, project44’s chief growth officer. “Achieving this can only be done through co-innovation between carriers, technology providers and shippers — everyone plays a part in driving change. Collaborating with EFW to deliver the new ‘Get It There Faster’ API helps shippers meet rising customer demand with instant rates and expedited options.”

