EKA announces real-time integration with KeepTruckin, Samsara

EKA Solutions Inc, provider of cloud-based integrated freight management ecosystem for carriers, brokers, and shippers, announced on Monday real-time integration with global telematics platforms KeepTruckin and Samsara.

EKA Omni-TMSTM is a native cloud-based SaaS TMS that has become the company’s signature solution product. EKA, KeepTruckin and Samsara were each named among FreightWaves’ FreightTech 100 companies for 2021.

“EKA’s fluid real-time integration provides the smallest trucking company with the same capabilities and benefits as large companies – optimize dispatch productivity, effectuate timely 2-way communication, deliver real-time load movement visibility, improve carrier cashflow through electronic document capture and transmission and enhance driver compliance with hours-of-service rules,” said JJ Singh, EKA’s founder and CEO.

EKA has announced strategic collaborations with a number of companies as it seeks to offer complete solutions to its customers. These include an agreement with Transflo to develop “transformational end-to-end digital and automated transportation document workflow solutions between shippers and carriers,” as well as an agreement with FreightWaves. That deal allows for the inclusion of FreightWaves’ SONAR data visualization tools for brokers, carriers and shippers with forward-looking analytics on freight movements including rates, volumes and market dynamics.

In July 2020, EKA added a predictive visibility platform to its Omni-TMS offering. The platform is available as a stand-alone product for non-EKA subscribers. At the time, Singh told FreightWaves the solution can provide visibility within multiple time intervals, including minutes, based on the configured service level. The information can be transmitted by the carrier or broker to the end customer through most common transmission levels, including email, text and electronic data interchange.