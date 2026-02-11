El Paso airspace disruption tests counter-drone preparedness

The Federal Aviation Administration abruptly closed, then reopened the airspace around El Paso International Airport, causing widespread confusion and grounding flights Wednesday morning.

The FAA initially cited “special security reasons” for what would be a 10-day closure announced late Tuesday. However, restrictions were lifted just hours later on Wednesday morning after the FAA stated on social media that there was no threat to commercial aviation and all flights would resume as normal.

The temporary closure of airspace over El Paso has been lifted. There is no threat to commercial aviation. All flights will resume as normal. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) February 11, 2026

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy later attributed the closure to a “cartel drone incursion,” adding that the threat had been “neutralized.”

The FAA and DOW acted swiftly to address a cartel drone incursion.



The threat has been neutralized, and there is no danger to commercial travel in the region.



The restrictions have been lifted and normal flights are resuming. https://t.co/xQA1cMy7l0 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) February 11, 2026

Citing three anonymous sources familiar with the situation, the Associated Press reported that the closure stemmed from a dispute between the Pentagon and the FAA over the military’s plans to test a laser designed to shoot down drones used by Mexican drug cartels.