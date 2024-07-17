Election-year politics could slam brakes on trucking regulations

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Enterprise Fleet Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Regulations affecting large fleets

DETAILS: Scopelitis Transportation Consulting Co-Director P. Sean Garney surveys the regulatory landscape and what large fleets can expect in the year ahead.

KEY QUOTES FROM P. Sean Garney:

“The results of the election could really impact whether we see any action [on a speed limiter rulemaking]. But as far as an acting administrator stepping out and telling the industry that we’ll be implementing speed limiters in the near future – probably not the case.”

“I think there’s a fairly sizable community out there that … have prohibited drivers on their rolls that they’re unaware of. With new drug and alcohol state requirements [in November], those driver licensees are going to be downgraded [because] that data should be more widely available to local police. So I think the whole enforcement regime is going to get stronger.”

“Does [using a truck for] personal conveyance have a place in the trucking industry? Yes, this is America, and what a driver does in their off-duty time shouldn’t be regulated. At the same time, how do we erect standards that make sure we stay safe and are not fatigued when we drive. It’s a tough balancing act.”

“We should all be laser-focused on reauthorization of the infrastructure law. There have been a lot of bills percolating in Congress the last couple of years, and those are all markers waiting for a legislative vehicle. Some will make it and some won’t, but a lot will be impactful.”





