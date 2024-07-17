Watch Now


Election-year politics could slam brakes on trucking regulations

Transportation expert P. Sean Garney explains why at FreightWaves’ Enterprise Fleet Summit

John Gallagher
Garney speaking at FreightWaves Enterprise Fleet Summit.

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Enterprise Fleet Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Regulations affecting large fleets

DETAILS: Scopelitis Transportation Consulting Co-Director P. Sean Garney surveys the regulatory landscape and what large fleets can expect in the year ahead.

KEY QUOTES FROM P. Sean Garney:


“The results of the election could really impact whether we see any action [on a speed limiter rulemaking]. But as far as an acting administrator stepping out and telling the industry that we’ll be implementing speed limiters in the near future – probably not the case.”

“I think there’s a fairly sizable community out there that … have prohibited drivers on their rolls that they’re unaware of. With new drug and alcohol state requirements [in November], those driver licensees are going to be downgraded [because] that data should be more widely available to local police. So I think the whole enforcement regime is going to get stronger.”

“Does [using a truck for] personal conveyance have a place in the trucking industry? Yes, this is America, and what a driver does in their off-duty time shouldn’t be regulated. At the same time, how do we erect standards that make sure we stay safe and are not fatigued when we drive. It’s a tough balancing act.”

“We should all be laser-focused on reauthorization of the infrastructure law. There have been a lot of bills percolating in Congress the last couple of years, and those are all markers waiting for a legislative vehicle. Some will make it and some won’t, but a lot will be impactful.”


John Gallagher

Based in Washington, D.C., John specializes in regulation and legislation affecting all sectors of freight transportation. He has covered rail, trucking and maritime issues since 1993 for a variety of publications based in the U.S. and the U.K. John began business reporting in 1993 at Broadcasting & Cable Magazine. He graduated from Florida State University majoring in English and business.