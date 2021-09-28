  • ITVI.USA
Electric vehicle revolution requires stronger infrastructure — At Your Doorstep

Why we need more than unlimited charging banks

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, September 28, 2021
Less than a minute

Electric vehicles are becoming more commonplace as they become more affordable and manufacturers create more vehicle options. However, infrastructure developments aren’t growing at a quick enough pace to support the electric revolution. 

On this episode of At Your Doorstep, Kaylee Nix talks to Jeff Hutchins from EOS Linx about how his company is recognizing the disparities between EV adoption and EV support structure. 

The two touch on building up the U.S. electric grid, bringing charging capabilities to low-income communities and making electrification accessible to everyone who wants it. 

You can find more At Your Doorstep episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

