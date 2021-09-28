Electric vehicle revolution requires stronger infrastructure — At Your Doorstep

Electric vehicles are becoming more commonplace as they become more affordable and manufacturers create more vehicle options. However, infrastructure developments aren’t growing at a quick enough pace to support the electric revolution.

On this episode of At Your Doorstep, Kaylee Nix talks to Jeff Hutchins from EOS Linx about how his company is recognizing the disparities between EV adoption and EV support structure.

The two touch on building up the U.S. electric grid, bringing charging capabilities to low-income communities and making electrification accessible to everyone who wants it.



