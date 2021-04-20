  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves TVNewsTransmission Podcast

Electric vehicles and maritime efficiency — Transmission

Where companies are getting hung up in the shipping process

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, April 20, 2021
When you switch to AIT Worldwide Logistics for automotive shipping you’re partnering with a team of logistics professionals in Asia, Europe and North America who develop customized supply chain solutions that are just as unique as your business. Whether it’s transborder hot-shot trucking, express ocean service, or an exclusive air charter, AIT has the expertise, technology, and carrier connections to achieve your production goals — every time. To learn more, visit https://www.aitworldwide.com/automotive-logistics  

On this episode of Transmission, Sebastian Blanco and Grace Sharkey dig into some new info in the electric vehicle space.

After a quick update on upcoming electric delivery vehicle offerings, Blanco and Sharkey speak with Antonio Cotroneo, principal solutions engineer at OmniSci, about Global Maritime Awareness in the shipping industry as well as how OmniSci’s various data analytics tools can help make fleets more efficient.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

