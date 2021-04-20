Electric vehicles and maritime efficiency — Transmission

When you switch to AIT Worldwide Logistics for automotive shipping you’re partnering with a team of logistics professionals in Asia, Europe and North America who develop customized supply chain solutions that are just as unique as your business. Whether it’s transborder hot-shot trucking, express ocean service, or an exclusive air charter, AIT has the expertise, technology, and carrier connections to achieve your production goals — every time. To learn more, visit https://www.aitworldwide.com/automotive-logistics

On this episode of Transmission, Sebastian Blanco and Grace Sharkey dig into some new info in the electric vehicle space.

After a quick update on upcoming electric delivery vehicle offerings, Blanco and Sharkey speak with Antonio Cotroneo, principal solutions engineer at OmniSci, about Global Maritime Awareness in the shipping industry as well as how OmniSci’s various data analytics tools can help make fleets more efficient.

