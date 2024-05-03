Eliminate data silos and optimize shipping with strategic partnerships

By Bart De Muynck

The ever-evolving world of supply chains throws constant challenges at shipping operations. Rising costs, complex customer demands and the need for agility all contribute to the pressure on logistics managers. These challenges can be faced head-on by new, powerful partnerships in the market.

Recently, I wrote about the surge of unified supply chain platforms. But these platforms also need a powerful ecosystem of partners that complete their capabilities and networks. A unified approach to shipping can only be achieved through the power of collaboration.

In today’s intricate and dynamic supply chain environment, collaboration and partnerships with technology providers are no longer optional, they’re essential for success. The supply chain technology landscape is vast, with numerous companies offering specialized solutions. However, these solutions often operate in isolation, creating data silos and hindering information flow. Collaboration between technology providers allows for the development of unified platforms that integrate seamlessly with existing systems. This eliminates data silos, fosters a holistic view of the supply chain and facilitates smoother data exchange.

The needs of businesses and the broader supply chain are constantly evolving. Partnering with technology providers allows for a more agile approach. Collaborative efforts can lead to the creation of modular, adaptable solutions. Businesses can then tailor these solutions to their specific needs and scale them up or down as required.

Collaboration brings together the expertise of different technology providers, fostering a more innovative environment. This can lead to the development of cutting-edge solutions that address current and future challenges. By working together, technology providers can also accelerate the development and deployment of new technologies within the supply chain.

There is a crucial need for flexibility in meeting diverse business challenges in today’s supply chains. This flexibility is achieved through modern microservices architectures, which allow for personalized solutions and seamless integration with existing systems. Combine this with the power of data modeling and machine learning techniques such as predicted transit times with high accuracy, and businesses can make informed decisions about routing and delivery options, optimizing efficiency and cost management.





The key focus of these solutions is to enhance the customer experience, which has become synonymous with the delivery experience. The focus is clearly on speed and accuracy to achieve improved customer satisfaction scores and net promotor scores. There is a large, direct impact of shipping speed and accuracy on customer satisfaction and, ultimately, business margins. Customers who have implemented the combined solution have witnessed a significant reduction in parcel spend, on average around 12%, and achieved a delivery timeliness rate exceeding 99.1% during peak seasons, all within a swift two-to-three-month integration period.

As parcel rates continue to increase, the focus on cost management within logistics will remain. By leveraging a unified platform, data-driven decision-making and a focus on customer experience, businesses can unlock significant improvements in cost management, efficiency and customer satisfaction.

In today’s competitive landscape, collaboration and partnerships within the supply chain technology landscape are crucial for businesses to thrive. By working together, technology providers can break down silos, create unified solutions and drive innovation, ultimately empowering businesses to navigate complexity, improve efficiency and achieve their strategic goals.

Bart De Muynck is an industry thought leader with over 30 years of supply chain and logistics experience. He has worked for major international companies, including EY, GE Capital, Penske Logistics and PepsiCo, as well as several tech companies. He also spent eight years as a vice president of research at Gartner and, most recently, served as chief industry officer at project44. He is a member of the Forbes Technology Council and CSCMP’s Executive Inner Circle.