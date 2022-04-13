Enterprise Fleet recap: Future of driver recruitment

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Enterprise Fleet Summit.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Where the future of driver recruitment is headed.

DETAILS: Joe Antoshek, senior editorial researcher at FreightWaves, and Mike Hayden discuss how driver feedback and getting value propositions for driving jobs in front of the right audience are key for driver recruitment and retention.

SPEAKER: Hayden is the vice president of transportation at NFI.

BIO: Hayden is a third-generation trucker with more than 20 years of experience in transportation operations. He started his career with NFI in 2002 at a dedicated contract carriage operation. Hayden has been the VP of transportation since 2015. He oversees driver recruiting and retention, business analytics and operations support and implementations.

KEY QUOTES FROM HAYDEN:

“Hundreds of thousands of drivers are leaving the industry every year. In order to stop this churn, we have to really focus on making these jobs jobs that people want.”

“It all comes back to the job itself. The job has got to be set right for the drivers that are operating within that marketplace. You have to be able to articulate your value proposition, and that needs to come through in whatever media that that driver is consuming.”

“Driver feedback is critical in making sure that you are improving what your value proposition and what your offering is for your drivers. … Drivers want to know that when they’re providing feedback, it’s not falling on deaf ears.”

