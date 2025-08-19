Envirotainer invests in Swiss Airtainer to drive sustainable innovation in pharmaceutical cold chain

As the pharmaceutical industry intensifies its focus on both reliability and sustainability, Envirotainer has taken a decisive step forward in pharmaceutical cold chain innovation. The global leader in secure cold chain solutions announced a strategic investment in Swiss Airtainer, a young but fast-rising leader in lightweight, technology-driven container design.

Through this partnership, Envirotainer gains exclusive global rights to market and operate Swiss Airtainer’s advanced containers, while Swiss Airtainer will scale its production capacity and accelerate ongoing R&D.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Switzerland, Swiss Airtainer has quickly established itself as a key innovator in temperature-controlled air cargo. Its containers are designed for pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other high-value perishables, leveraging IoT-driven monitoring and eco-friendly materials to cut emissions and costs without sacrificing reliability.

Technology Meets Sustainability

Swiss Airtainer’s active RKN container is the lightest in the industry and comes equipped with solar panels that provide self-sustaining energy. Coupled with IoT-enabled real-time communications, the container allows for greater visibility and optimized operations.