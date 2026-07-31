Erie truck driver faces 22 charges after police say he fled 9-vehicle crash carrying Bud Light

An Erie, Pennsylvania, commercial driver faces 22 charges after a July 23 crash involving nine vehicles. According to the affidavit, police identified Irabaruta Ezechiel as the driver of a 2022 Freightliner semi-truck. A court-filed affidavit places the collision at West 12th and Myrtle streets in Erie PA. Judge Alison M. Scarpitti denied bail after Ezechiel’s July 24 arrest.

According to the affidavit, the semi traveled east through the 300 block of West 12th Street. Five motorcycles and four station wagons waited at a steady red light, the officer wrote. The document identifies one operator on each motorcycle and nine occupants inside the station wagons. Police claim the Freightliner struck the station wagons before it struck the motorcycles.

Affidavit describes flight from the truck

The affidavit states that Ezechiel stumbled from the cab after the collision. It claims he fled while carrying a case of Bud Light bottles. The officer wrote that one open Bud Light bottle remained in the center cup holder. Witnesses chased and subdued Ezechiel behind a nearby U-Haul before police arrived, according to the filing.

The affidavit states that officers transported Ezechiel to Saint Vincent Hospital after his arrest. The investigating officer noted a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” and bloodshot, watery eyes. A charge nurse later told the officer that Ezechiel needed emergency-room care because he was unconscious. The officer then obtained a nighttime warrant and collected two vials of blood.