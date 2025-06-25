Estes Forwarding Worldwide hit by cyberattack 

A cyberattack occurred against Estes Forwarding Worldwide (EFW) on May 28, the company told FreightWaves on Wednesday.

Richmond, Virginia-based EFW is a subsidiary of Estes Express Lines, one of the largest less-than-truckload carriers and the largest private carrier in North America. EFW specializes in a full suite of logistics and freight forwarding services.

EFW said it has notified employees and customers of the cyber event.

“We wish to inform our valued customers, partners, and employees that our company experienced a cyber event on or about May 28,” CEO Scott Fisher said in an email obtained by FreightWaves. “We want to assure you there was no significant disruption to our business. Thanks to our robust cybersecurity protocols, system redundancies, and the swift response of our IT team and third-party security experts, we were fully operational within hours. We are grateful for the support of our parent company Estes Express Lines throughout this incident. Neither Estes LTL nor Estes Logistics were impacted by this event. Protecting your information and maintaining your trust remain our highest priorities.”