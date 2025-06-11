Whole Foods distributor remains hobbled following possible cyberattack

As United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) works to address ongoing IT network issues, emails have surfaced on social media indicating the disruption could last until next week.

UNFI announced it suspended its systems on Monday after the wholesale distributor of natural and organic food products identified unauthorized activity in its IT systems.

The systems impacted are currently unspecified, and UNFI has yet to confirm whether or not the incident was caused by a cyberattack. No individuals or groups have claimed responsibility for the disruption to UNFI’s IT network.

Kristen Jimenez, UNFI’s communications vice president, told FreightWaves the company is “working steadily” to safely restore its systems and resume services for its customers and suppliers.



