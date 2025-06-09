UNFI suspends systems amid possible cyberattack

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has temporarily taken some of its systems offline to investigate a possible cyberattack.

The large wholesale distributor of natural and organic food products supplies major grocery retailers across the U.S.

According to a news release published by the company Monday morning, UNFI “identified unauthorized activity” in its systems, prompting the company to take some systems offline to investigate. The release did not specify the systems affected.

UNFI has notified law enforcement and is coordinating its investigation with forensics experts.



