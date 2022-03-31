ESW taps into UPS network to smooth cross-border e-commerce shipping

The e-commerce world is getting smaller, and millennials are increasingly driving the trend. To address this, direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce platform ESW announced an agreement with UPS that will speed up shipments of international e-commerce orders for its customers.

ESW provides enterprise commerce solutions for brands, including compliance, data security, fraud protection, taxes and tariffs as well as checkout, delivery and returns services. The company’s technologies include Symphony and Fluency and it offers consultancy as well. ESW generated $1.3 billion in 2021 revenue.

“The ability to get a one-stop solution that combines ESW’s technology and deep localization expertise with UPS’ expansive logistics and transportation network will give DTC retailers of any size greater access to consumers on a global scale,” Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, president and CEO of the Americas for ESW, said in a statement. “This agreement leverages our entire logistics and payments ecosystem as well as UPS’ extensive global transportation network to remove barriers and alleviate the friction that often impedes brands and retailers from selling directly to consumers regardless of where they live in the world.”

A 2021 survey conducted by ESW found that 52% of millennials bought directly from international online brands. The “Global Voices: Pre-Peak Pulse 2021” survey of almost 15,000 consumers across 14 countries found a further 52% were motivated to buy online during the pandemic, rising to 58% on average for 25- to 44-year-olds. South Africa and India residents led the way at 63% each, followed by the UAE (56%), China (53%) and the U.S. (52%).

The survey found that even post-pandemic, 71% said they would continue to use a mix of digital and physical channels. Millennial and Gen Z shoppers made three times as many cross-border purchases compared to Baby Boomers.

Watch: Cross-border shipping’s biggest challenges

The survey highlights the importance for e-commerce brands to have efficient cross-border selling and shipping solutions, ESW noted. Partnering with UPS (NYSE: UPS) is part of that approach, giving e-commerce brands faster access to global markets.

“UPS continues to innovate on behalf of customers, offering new capabilities to grow their businesses. This alliance with ESW offers UPS e-commerce customers the ability to sell and ship seamlessly around the world, with the confidence that they are delivering a great shopping experience,” Bill Seward, UPS president of the Americas region and global customer solutions, said.

ESW said brands using its Fluency and Symphony offerings will be able to enter foreign markets within weeks and gain access to its e-commerce solutions.

Click for more articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

Drones are flying into weather data deserts. Can they be stopped?

Navigating COVID-19 shipping chaos: Finding capacity and servicing the customer

Need a warehouse? You may have to wait 9 months

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes UPS (No. 2).