EU slaps retaliatory tariffs on $22B worth of US products

The European Union on Wednesday approved tariffs of up to 25% on more than $22 billion worth of U.S. goods, including orange juice, soybeans, motorcycles, beauty products and more.

The European Commission, the EU’s primary executive arm, said duties on U.S. imports would start being collected on April 15.

The levies are retaliation for the Trump administration’s duties on imports of steel and aluminium from EU nations.

“The EU considers U.S. tariffs unjustified and damaging, causing economic harm to both sides, as well as the global economy,” European Commission trade spokesperson Olof Gill said in a news release. “These countermeasures can be suspended at any time, should the U.S. agree to a fair and balanced negotiated outcome.”



