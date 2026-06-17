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Expeditors International to lay off 230 tech workers

Freight management company says it is downsizing IT group

Eric Kulisch
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Freight forwarder Expeditors International saw profits fall about 18% last year. (Photo: Shutterstock/JHVEPhoto)

Expeditors International plans to discharge 230 workers this year as part of a restructuring of its global technology department, according to a notice filed last week with the Washington state Department of Employment Security.

The layoffs will begin on Aug. 8 at the company’s headquarters and four other offices in the Seattle suburbs and continue for the remainder of the year, Expeditors (NYSE: EXPD) said in a letter to Washington regulators. No further details about the reason for the separation was mentioned and company representatives could not be reached for further explanation.

Expeditors is the fifth largest U.S.-based logistics provider by gross revenue. The company’s 2025 revenue fell 3% to $2.86 billion. Operating income fell 17% to $251 million and net income of $200.7 million was down from $235.9 million year over year. The company said the cost of salaries and other expenses increased 6%. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com