Expeditors International to lay off 230 tech workers

Expeditors International plans to discharge 230 workers this year as part of a restructuring of its global technology department, according to a notice filed last week with the Washington state Department of Employment Security.

The layoffs will begin on Aug. 8 at the company’s headquarters and four other offices in the Seattle suburbs and continue for the remainder of the year, Expeditors (NYSE: EXPD) said in a letter to Washington regulators. No further details about the reason for the separation was mentioned and company representatives could not be reached for further explanation.

Expeditors is the fifth largest U.S.-based logistics provider by gross revenue. The company’s 2025 revenue fell 3% to $2.86 billion. Operating income fell 17% to $251 million and net income of $200.7 million was down from $235.9 million year over year. The company said the cost of salaries and other expenses increased 6%.

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