  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
NewsRailTop Stories

Explosion rocks CSX coal terminal in Baltimore

Railroad working with local emergency responders, according to tweet

Photo of Joanna Marsh Joanna MarshThursday, December 30, 2021
1 minute read
An explosion occurred at CSX's Curtis Bay Coal Terminal in Baltimore on Thursday morning. ((Photo: CSX & Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

An explosion at the CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal in Baltimore on Thursday morning rocked the area.

The cause of the incident, which occurred at 11:30 a.m. local time, is under investigation, CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) spokesperson Cindy Schild told FreightWaves. All employees have been accounted for and there were no injuries as a result of this incident, she said. 

According to local media reports and tweets from nearby residents, the explosion could be felt from several miles away. 

Local fire and police departments responded to the explosion, and they are working with CSX to determine the cause of the incident. The Batimore City Fire Department has confirmed that no gases have been detected from the site, and the fire department is seeking to secure an on-site air quality test from the Maryland Department of the Environment, according to Baltimore City Councilwoman Phylicia Porter.

According to CSX’s website, CSX has invested over $60 million in its Baltimore coal-handling complex in recent years. The terminal has an annual throughput capacity of 14 million tons. It primarily handles coal from Northern Appalachia, but it also handles coal from Central and Southern Appalachia, the Illinois Basin and the Powder River Basin.

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ e-newsletters and get the latest insights on freight right in your inbox.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh.

Tags
Photo of Joanna Marsh Joanna MarshThursday, December 30, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Joanna Marsh

Joanna Marsh

Joanna is a Washington, DC-based writer covering the freight railroad industry. She has worked for Argus Media as a contributing reporter for Argus Rail Business and as a market reporter for Argus Coal Daily.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

To continue reading, please log into your FreightWaves account below

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.