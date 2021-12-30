Explosion rocks CSX coal terminal in Baltimore

An explosion at the CSX Curtis Bay Coal Terminal in Baltimore on Thursday morning rocked the area.

The cause of the incident, which occurred at 11:30 a.m. local time, is under investigation, CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) spokesperson Cindy Schild told FreightWaves. All employees have been accounted for and there were no injuries as a result of this incident, she said.

According to local media reports and tweets from nearby residents, the explosion could be felt from several miles away.

💥EXPLOSION💥

1900 blk Benhill Av 21226#CurtisBayIndustrialArea@PhyliciaPorter_#BMORESBravest have a 5 story coal silo that suffered an apparent explosion. Shockwave could be felt Citywide. #BCFDSOC Hazmat, Special Rescue Units & Fireboats on scene. STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA! pic.twitter.com/qNaTy5FPX1 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) December 30, 2021

Local fire and police departments responded to the explosion, and they are working with CSX to determine the cause of the incident. The Batimore City Fire Department has confirmed that no gases have been detected from the site, and the fire department is seeking to secure an on-site air quality test from the Maryland Department of the Environment, according to Baltimore City Councilwoman Phylicia Porter.

💥EXPLOSION U/D💥

1900 blk Benhill Av 21226#CurtisBayIndustrialArea@PhyliciaPorter_



Incident is under control. #BMORESBravest have found no fire or injuries. Property is @CSX. Their engineers & investigators are on site working with our units. All hazards have been contained. pic.twitter.com/8EtDnmHHd7 December 30, 2021

According to CSX’s website, CSX has invested over $60 million in its Baltimore coal-handling complex in recent years. The terminal has an annual throughput capacity of 14 million tons. It primarily handles coal from Northern Appalachia, but it also handles coal from Central and Southern Appalachia, the Illinois Basin and the Powder River Basin.

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ e-newsletters and get the latest insights on freight right in your inbox.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh.

Related articles: