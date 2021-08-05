Norfolk Southern investigating cause of Missouri derailment

Norfolk Southern is investigating why a train carrying new vehicles derailed on Monday in Huntington, Missouri. The derailment caused NS to stop train traffic there for over a day.

The derailment involved an eastbound NS (NYSE: NSC) train. At just before 1:30 p.m. local time, 48 railcars derailed. No injuries were reported.

NS closed that stretch of track to train traffic but reopened it early Wednesday morning after personnel and contractors made repairs to the track and cleared cars, according to NS.

The train was carrying new vehicles, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Twitter feed. Those new vehicles reportedly included Ford F-150 trucks, according to various media reports. FreightWaves is pursuing Ford for comment.

