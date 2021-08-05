  • ITVI.USA
NewsRailTop Stories

Norfolk Southern investigating cause of Missouri derailment

Train reportedly was carrying Ford F-150s

Photo of Joanna Marsh Joanna MarshThursday, August 5, 2021
1 minute read
The derailed Norfolk Southern train. (Photo from Missouri State Highway Patrol)

Norfolk Southern is investigating why a train carrying new vehicles derailed on Monday in Huntington, Missouri. The derailment caused NS to stop train traffic there for over a day.  

The derailment involved an eastbound NS (NYSE: NSC) train. At just before 1:30 p.m. local time, 48 railcars derailed. No injuries were reported.

NS closed that stretch of track to train traffic but reopened it early Wednesday morning after personnel and contractors made repairs to the track and cleared cars, according to NS. 

The train was carrying new vehicles, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Twitter feed. Those new vehicles reportedly included Ford F-150 trucks, according to various media reports. FreightWaves is pursuing Ford for comment.

Tags
Joanna MarshThursday, August 5, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Joanna Marsh

Joanna Marsh

Joanna is a Washington, DC-based writer covering the freight railroad industry. She has worked for Argus Media as a contributing reporter for Argus Rail Business and as a market reporter for Argus Coal Daily.

