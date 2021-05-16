Union Pacific probes train derailment, hydrochloric acid leak

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) is investigating what caused 28 train cars to derail in Minnesota on Saturday, prompting an evacuation after a leak of hydrochloric acid.

The derailment happened in Albert Lea, Minnesota, about 100 miles south of Minneapolis around 1:45 p.m. The crew was not injured, a Union Pacific spokesperson said in a statement.

The train was hauling 28 cars with a mix of commodities, including two that were leaking hydrochloric acid, the railway said.

“Union Pacific is working with emergency responders to determine a response plan,” the railway said.

Emergency responders issued an evacuation order for the vicinity of the crash as a precaution.

“At this time, there is no immediate harm to the public in the area,” Rich Hall, emergency management director of the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement.

