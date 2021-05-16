Union Pacific probes train derailment, hydrochloric acid leak
No injuries reported after incident 100 miles south of Minneapolis
Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) is investigating what caused 28 train cars to derail in Minnesota on Saturday, prompting an evacuation after a leak of hydrochloric acid.
The derailment happened in Albert Lea, Minnesota, about 100 miles south of Minneapolis around 1:45 p.m. The crew was not injured, a Union Pacific spokesperson said in a statement.
The train was hauling 28 cars with a mix of commodities, including two that were leaking hydrochloric acid, the railway said.
“Union Pacific is working with emergency responders to determine a response plan,” the railway said.
Emergency responders issued an evacuation order for the vicinity of the crash as a precaution.
“At this time, there is no immediate harm to the public in the area,” Rich Hall, emergency management director of the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement.
One Comment
Another one on Sunday in Iowa. Maybe Up should have their beloved shareholders do track inspections. Way to go Lance and the FRA. See what the layoffs have accompleshed. Glad no one was hurt.