F3 chat: Using tech for ‘seamless’ deliveries from retailers to consumers

This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ F3 Virtual Experience.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Using cloud technology for faster, better deliveries to consumers

DETAILS: Consumers’ seemingly insatiable appetite for products and demand for fast deliveries have placed huge demands on retailers. Larry Klein, an executive with delivery logistics startup Bringg, talks to FreightWaves’ Kaylee Nix about the company’s cloud-based Delivery Hub, which helps retailers get orders to consumers quickly and seamlessly.

SPEAKER: Klein is the vice president of logistics at Bringg.

BIO: Klein has worked in the transportation and logistics industry for over 20 years. Before joining Bringg, he held management roles at RR Donnelley Logistics, Echo Global Logistics, DeliveryCircle and 1st Choice Delivery.

Key quotes from Klein

“At its simplest, it’s technology that allows, say, a retailer to really offer up different types of delivery, different choices of delivery providers, different service levels, with different requirements, all under one umbrella so that the consumer has a very seamless experience. The consumer just gets to pick what they want, and the retailer gets to fulfill that in a really efficient way.” “It’s really important to be able to say to a consumer, ‘Hey, here are your delivery options. What works for you?’ And then behind the scenes, the technology is actually picking very efficient delivery slots for the delivery provider, for the retailer and presenting them to the consumer.” “If you’ve ever gotten balloons delivered before — those can’t fit in a sedan, like if you’ve ordered 10 or 20 balloons. We have to figure out what sized vehicle is going to show up, which provider is going to show up, and all under a branded experience to the consumer because the consumer doesn’t care about any of that complexity.”

