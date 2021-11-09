F3 Day One: Autonomous trucks and systems

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are coming to you live from day one of F3: the Future of Freight. They’re covering autonomous trucks; automating operations; the war for talent; the next generation of FreightTech founders and more.

They’re joined by Matt Carroll, Project Manager at Waymo; Sanjiv Khurana, General Manager, Digital Vehicle Solutions at Daimler Trucks North America; Adrian Garcia, Founder & CEO at Gatego; Lauren Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Armstrong Transportation and Micah Osborne, CTO and co-founder and Will Jones CEO and co-founder at Loadflex.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts