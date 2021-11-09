  • ITVI.USA
    15,348.110
    -77.280
    -0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.860
    0.005
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.300
    -0.020
    -0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,316.700
    -70.470
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.780
    -0.120
    -4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.560
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.690
    0.070
    1.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.230
    -0.090
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.180
    0.120
    3%
  • WAIT.USA
    133.000
    3.000
    2.3%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

F3 Day One: Autonomous trucks and systems

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Less than a minute

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are coming to you live from day one of F3: the Future of Freight. They’re covering autonomous trucks; automating operations; the war for talent; the next generation of FreightTech founders and more. 

They’re joined by Matt Carroll, Project Manager at Waymo; Sanjiv Khurana, General Manager, Digital Vehicle Solutions at Daimler Trucks North America; Adrian Garcia, Founder & CEO at Gatego; Lauren Russell, Chief Marketing Officer at Armstrong Transportation and Micah Osborne, CTO and co-founder and Will Jones CEO and co-founder at Loadflex.

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

