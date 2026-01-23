FarEye and Amazon Key partner to tackle last mile delivery challenges

Last-mile delivery technology platform FarEye has partnered with Amazon Key to address costly delivery failures stemming from access issues at gated communities and apartment buildings.

The collaboration integrates Amazon Key’s secure access system into FarEye’s AI-driven delivery management platform, creating a “one-click” solution for drivers.

According to data provided by FarEye, 5-10% of packages in the U.S. fail on the first delivery attempt, costing carriers an average of $17.78 per failure in re-routing and customer service costs. Gaurav Srivastava, chief product and technology officer at FarEye, said inaccessible locations are a major driver of these failures.

“Almost 50% of the failures are happening due to location and access, maybe 30 to 50%,” Srivastava told FreightWaves. “The drivers are unable to make a delivery 30% to 50% of the time because the locations are not accessible.”