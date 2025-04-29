Fatal truck crash closes part of I-5 in Tacoma

A fiery crash in Tacoma, Washington, early Tuesday morning killed a truck driver, and part of Interstate 5 in the city remained closed hours later.

The driver struck a barrier, Trooper John Dattilo, Washington State Patrol District 1 public information officer, said in a post on X.

I am saddened to announce that the truck driver has died as a result of this crash. Expect an extended closure as we investigate. We are working to determine details that led to the crash. — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) April 29, 2025

Crews had reopened two lanes on southbound I-5 as of 8:30 a.m. PDT and were working to repair the barrier in the remaining two. The northbound lanes were expected to remain fully closed, though the State Patrol did not say for how long. Traffic was being diverted to off-ramps, and the Washington State Department of Transportation advised motorists to take alternate routes.

The semi was on its side after the 4:45 a.m. crash, and images from the scene showed it was ripped apart and engulfed in flames.



