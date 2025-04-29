Newsletters Contact Us


Fatal truck crash closes part of I-5 in Tacoma

Authorities investigating after semi struck barrier early Tuesday

Steve Barrett
Part of I-5 remained closed in Tacoma, Washington, on Tuesday morning after a truck driver struck a barrier. (Photo: Washington State DOT)

A fiery crash in Tacoma, Washington, early Tuesday morning killed a truck driver, and part of Interstate 5 in the city remained closed hours later.

The driver struck a barrier, Trooper John Dattilo, Washington State Patrol District 1 public information officer, said in a post on X.

Crews had reopened two lanes on southbound I-5 as of 8:30 a.m. PDT and were working to repair the barrier in the remaining two. The northbound lanes were expected to remain fully closed, though the State Patrol did not say for how long. Traffic was being diverted to off-ramps, and the Washington State Department of Transportation advised motorists to take alternate routes.

The semi was on its side after the 4:45 a.m. crash, and images from the scene showed it was ripped apart and engulfed in flames.


The cause of the crash is under investigation. The truck driver has not been identified.

