Federal suit alleges AI system injured Union Pacific employee

A Wyoming locomotive engineer is suing Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) in federal court, alleging he was injured when an AI computer software system caused two locomotives on the train on which he was working to move at conflicting speeds.

Andrew Kirol was injured in May 2021 when the software gave “incorrect, inconsistent, contradictory and dangerous instructions” to the locomotives powering the train, according to a lawsuit filed April 18 in the District of Wyoming.

Kirol was required to use the software, known as the Leader system. The system’s purpose was to learn how to control locomotives on trains “without input from the Locomotive Engineer,” says the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages.

“LEADER is not AI — it is a nearly 15-year-old technology that is part of Union Pacific’s Energy Management System and is similar to cruise control on a car,” according to a statement from Union Pacific. “LEADER does not ‘learn’ and make decisions that apply across other locomotives, and the engineer can take control at any time. It uses the topography of land, as well as train length and weight to optimally apply power and speed to the train, saving fuel and decreasing Union Pacific’s carbon footprint.”



