FedEx charges ahead with emission-reduction plan with 150 new EVs

FedEx has ordered 150 electric trucks to add to its pickup and delivery fleet in the United States in an effort to reduce carbon emissions, specialty vehicle manufacturer The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) announced Thursday.

FedEx plans to add the Blue Arc EV Trucks to its fleet after previously testing the vehicle on last-mile delivery routes in Memphis, Tennessee, where the parcel freight company is headquartered. The trucks operated extended routes up to 10 hours in challenging conditions, including temperatures ranging from 95 to 105 degrees, Shyft said in an announcement.

“As we work towards the phased electrification of our entire global pickup and delivery fleet by 2040, FedEx is eager to incorporate new and efficient electric vehicle models that meet the demands of our diverse network,” Pat Donlon, Fedex’s vice president of global vehicles, said in the announcement. “We look forward to bringing the Blue Arc into our growing portfolio of electric vehicles in service around the world.”

The Blue Arc truck is capable of regenerating 20-30 kW of power through its braking system, Shyft said.



