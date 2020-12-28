Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
Last MileNewsParcel

FedEx closes on ShopRunner acquisition

E-commerce platform becomes a unit of FedEx Services

Mark Solomon Mark Solomon Monday, December 28, 2020
FedEx expands e-commerce footprint with ShopRunner buy (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) said Monday it has completed its acquisition of e-commerce platform ShopRunner that was announced earlier this month. Terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

ShopRunner’s platform connects more than 100 merchants to consumers and charges $79 a year for guaranteed two-day deliveries. ShopRunner becomes a subsidiary of FedEx Services, a unit that offers support services to other parts of FedEx’s businesses.

The acquisition is designed to bolster FedEx’s e-commerce offerings, which are expected to play a pivotal role as the company goes to war with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amazon plans to restart third-party shipping services in 2021 after putting the program on hold earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ShopRunner will operate as part of FedEx Dataworks, a new organization within FedEx Services designed to leverage FedEx’s formidable databases to improve the integrated digital and physical e-commerce transactions.

Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.

