  • ITVI.USA
    15,868.670
    8.820
    0.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.774
    0.001
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.470
    0.010
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,873.680
    8.980
    0.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.960
    -0.660
    -18.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.100
    -0.250
    -10.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.610
    0.250
    18.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.340
    -0.130
    -3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.860
    -0.220
    -5.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.520
    0.380
    12.1%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
Air CargoLess than TruckloadNewsParcel

FedEx to boost most tariff rates nearly 6% next year

Company unveils time-definite international deliveries with 1-to-3-day windows; surcharges on all shipments moving under new Ground Economy service

Photo of Mark Solomon Mark SolomonMonday, September 20, 2021
1 minute read
FedEx to hike 2022 tariff rates by nearly 6% (mage: Shutterstock)

FedEx Corp. said late Monday that it will raise its noncontract, or tariff, rates by 5.9% for U.S. shipments moving under its Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx Freight LTL services. The increases go into effect Jan. 3, the company said.

Rates on shipments moving under the FedEx Ground Economy service, which was rebranded from FedEx SmartPost after FedEx (NYSE:FDX) took in-house all of its last-mile deliveries once handled by the U.S. Postal Service, will also increase. FedEx didn’t specify the percentage, however.

In addition, FedEx will unveil on Jan. 3 an international service option to provide time-definite deliveries of one to three days.

Starting Jan. 17, the company will add several changes to its delivery surcharge table. Perhaps the most notable will be a new surcharge on all forward and returns deliveries using the FedEx Ground Economy service. In addition, FedEx will assess surcharges whenever a FedEx Freight driver makes a scheduled pickup but no shipment is waiting.

In a statement late Monday, FedEx said the surcharges will allow it to recoup additional costs associated with the “challenging” operating environment, and re-invest into its pickup and delivery capabilities.

Photo of Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.

