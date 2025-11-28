FedEx to lay off 856 employees as Texas logistics facility shuts down

FedEx is laying off 856 employees in Coppell, Texas, as it prepares to close a logistics facility by April after a major customer shifted its business to another provider, according to a filing with the Texas Workforce Commission on Wednesday.

The layoffs will occur in phases beginning in January.

“This action is necessitated solely by our customer’s decision to transition its business to a new location that will be managed by a new third-party logistics provider,” the company wrote in its notice. “The discontinuance of FedEx Supply Chain Logistics & Electronics, Inc.’s operation of the Coppell facility is expected to be permanent and is expected to be finalized by April 29, 2026.”

Coppell is located about 21 miles northwest of downtown Dallas.