FedEx to lay off 856 employees as Texas logistics facility shuts down

FedEx is laying off 856 employees in Coppell, Texas, as it prepares to close a logistics facility by April after a major customer shifted its business to another provider, according to a filing with the Texas Workforce Commission on Wednesday.
The layoffs will occur in phases beginning in January.
“This action is necessitated solely by our customer’s decision to transition its business to a new location that will be managed by a new third-party logistics provider,” the company wrote in its notice. “The discontinuance of FedEx Supply Chain Logistics & Electronics, Inc.’s operation of the Coppell facility is expected to be permanent and is expected to be finalized by April 29, 2026.”
Coppell is located about 21 miles northwest of downtown Dallas.
FedEx said employees were notified in advance and that some workers may be eligible for other roles within the company. The company added it will provide “job placement assistance, relocation aid or severance, as applicable.”
The Coppell cuts follow other recent FedEx job reductions in North Texas, including 305 layoffs at a Fort Worth facility announced in May and 131 layoffs at sites in Garland and Plano announced in June.
Logistics and manufacturing employers across the country have been hit with a wave of job cuts in recent months, pressured by the Trump administration’s trade policies, facility closures, EV-market slowdowns and shifting consumer demand that continue to strain global supply chains.