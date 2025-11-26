Layoffs slam transport, logistics, manufacturing sectors ahead of the holidays

Layoffs announced over the past five weeks across automotive, food processing, logistics and manufacturing amount to at least 11,934 workers, based on state filings, company announcements and news reports. The true figure is likely higher, as several companies described cuts as “over” or occurring in phases without final totals.

Kroger is laying off more than 1,000 employees as it closes three automated fulfillment centers in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin; Frederick, Maryland; and Groveland, Florida, in January 2026. The closures are part of a plan to improve e-commerce profitability and streamline operations, the company said.

Library supplier Baker & Taylor will cease operations at the end of the year and lay off about 1,500 employees, including staff at distribution centers in Georgia, New Jersey and North Carolina, according to Illinois Policy and state filings.

General Motors has scheduled 1,140 employees for permanent layoffs effective Jan. 5 at its Factory Zero site in Detroit. The cuts include hundreds of assembly operators and are “due to production schedule adjustment required to adapt to slower near-term EV adoption,” the company said in a state filing.

GM also recently announced it will temporarily lay off 710 employees at its Ultium Cells battery plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, beginning Jan. 5, according to a state filing. The move is tied to slowing demand for electric vehicles and will affect employees who are not eligible for “bumping rights.” The company expects production to resume — and workers to return — by mid-2026.

Yanfeng will close its Romulus, Michigan, production facility, laying off 192 workers by the end of January. The company said production from the Romulus plant will be moved to other facilities, according to CBS News. Most affected workers are assembly and plant operators, material handlers and quality auditors.

Frito-Lay is closing two facilities in Orlando, Florida, resulting in the layoff of about 500 employees. The closures — which include a manufacturing plant and a warehouse — are tied to business needs and changing consumer preferences, according to PepsiCo. The plant’s 454 employees will be laid off immediately, while the warehouse’s 46 employees will be cut on May 9.

Food industry layoffs

Tyson Foods is closing its large beef plant in Lexington, Nebraska, and eliminating one of two shifts at its Amarillo, Texas, beef plant, citing a national cattle shortage and losses in its beef business, according to Reuters.

The closure of the Lexington plant will affect approximately 3,000 workers, while the Amarillo plant will lay off about 1,700 employees. The Lexington facility is slated to cease operations in January.

Grower-shipper Braga Fresh Foods is laying off 260 employees and closing a facility in Salinas, California, following an acquisition. The layoffs are occurring in phases, with some reductions already underway and more planned for January and February 2026. The facility is set to close in April 2026.

R.C. Packing LLC is closing a meat processing and production plant in Gonzales, California, and laying off 161 workers. The layoffs will be completed by the end of the month.

Renfro Brands is closing its Fort Payne, Alabama, facility and laying off 455 employees, with cuts starting Dec. 27. The company is consolidating manufacturing operations in Cleveland, Tennessee, to improve efficiency. Renfro Brands said it will maintain a presence in Fort Payne through warehousing and distribution operations.

Fanatics, the Jacksonville, Florida-based sports merchandise company, is closing its distribution center near Tampa and laying off 286 employees. The facility is scheduled to close July 31.

DuBois Logistics is closing its distribution center in DuBois, Pennsylvania, in early 2026, affecting 110 employees. The company cited the end of a building lease along with factors such as loss of business and increased competition from online shopping.

HD Supply is closing a distribution center in La Vergne, Tennessee, resulting in 108 layoffs. The closure will be finalized by Jan. 9. HD Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Home Depot, operates more than 100 distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada.

GXO Logistics Worldwide will lay off 69 employees from a facility in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, by May 30.

UPS is laying off 67 employees from a facility in Wyoming, Michigan, according to a state filing. The cuts will be finalized by Jan. 20.

Keen Transport is laying off 52 workers in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. The company operates 144 trucks and employs 107 drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. The layoffs will be completed by Jan. 20.

Manufacturing layoffs affect workers in California, Florida, Illinois

Georgia-Pacific LLC is closing its corrugated box plant in Mt. Olive, Illinois, by Dec. 31, resulting in 134 layoffs. The company cited a decline in orders and a need to remain competitive, noting the decision was not related to employee performance.

Window and door manufacturer Marvin Lumber and Cedar Co. plans to shutter its West Palm Beach, Florida, facility and lay off 167 employees. The closure will be finalized by April.

Autonomous electric tractor manufacturer Monarch Tractor recently warned staff it may need to lay off 102 employees — or possibly even “shut down” — according to a memo obtained by TechCrunch. The Livermore, California-based company has already cut positions at its headquarters and from remote teams in India and Singapore.

INEOS is laying off 93 additional workers at its plant near Joliet, Illinois, with furloughs beginning around Dec. 31. This follows a previous layoff of 49 employees in April 2024 related to a shutdown and market uncertainty. The company is ending production of phthalic anhydride, a chemical used to make plastics more flexible.

The Invincible Boat Co. will lay off 74 workers at its Opa-Locka, Florida, facility as it shifts from manufacturing to marine service and support, according to a state filing. Layoffs will occur in January.

Recreational goods manufacturer Dometic Corp. is shutting down a facility in Grand Prairie, Texas, and laying off 54 employees. The layoffs will be completed by March 31.