Feds ease skills evaluation for physically impaired truck drivers

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators have issued a provisional renewal of an exemption for truck drivers licensed in Virginia who need a Skill Performance Evaluation (SPE) certificate to haul freight across state lines.

SPE certificates are issued to truck drivers who are otherwise qualified to operate a truck but fall short of certain regulatory requirements because of a loss or impairment of an arm or leg. Federal regulations require FMCSA to conduct the SPE and that it be approved by an FMCSA division administrator.

But the exemption allows Virginia-based truck drivers subject to the FMCSA SPE certificate requirements to continue to fulfill those requirements with an SPE certificate issued by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

“By granting this exemption request, FMCSA would provide a more efficient means of addressing SPE requests and provide a level of safety equivalent to or greater than the current federal process,” wrote Virginia DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey in his exemption renewal request.