Feds expand non-domiciled CDL crackdown to Illinois

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is expanding its nationwide crackdown on state-issued commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs), with Illinois becoming the latest state warned of potential decertification.

In a letter sent on Tuesday to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, the U.S. Department of Transportation issued a “Preliminary Determination of Noncompliance” revealing that an audit found systemic failures in how the state issues non-domiciled CDLs – licenses granted to drivers who are not U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

The latest action follows nearly identical warnings sent to North Carolina officials in January, and to California and Pennsylvania late last year.

They’re part of a broader federal push under an executive order issued by President Trump last year that directed FMCSA to audit state licensing agencies for unusual patterns or irregularities in non-domiciled licensing.