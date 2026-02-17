Feds expand non-domiciled CDL crackdown to Illinois

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is expanding its nationwide crackdown on state-issued commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs), with Illinois becoming the latest state warned of potential decertification.
In a letter sent on Tuesday to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, the U.S. Department of Transportation issued a “Preliminary Determination of Noncompliance” revealing that an audit found systemic failures in how the state issues non-domiciled CDLs – licenses granted to drivers who are not U.S. citizens or permanent residents.
The latest action follows nearly identical warnings sent to North Carolina officials in January, and to California and Pennsylvania late last year.
They’re part of a broader federal push under an executive order issued by President Trump last year that directed FMCSA to audit state licensing agencies for unusual patterns or irregularities in non-domiciled licensing.
In the case of Illinois, DOT found “significant violations” in nearly 20% of 150 driver records sampled.
“Specifically, regulators discovered that Illinois had issued CDLs to foreign nationals that remained valid long after their legal presence in the U.S. had expired,” according to DOT.
The state also failed to show it had verified the lawful presence of many applicants, DOT asserted, relying on expired documents or insufficient paperwork.
“I need our state partners to understand that they work for the American people, not illegal immigrants who broke the law illegally entering our country and continue to break it by operating massive big rigs without the proper qualifications,” said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a press statement.
The federal government has ordered Illinois to immediately pause the issuance of all new and renewed non-domiciled CDLs and commercial learner’s permits. The state must also conduct an internal audit and begin the process of voiding or rescinding all noncompliant licenses.
If the state fails to correct the deficiencies, FMCSA could withhold 4% of its federal-aid highway funds in 2027 – roughly $64.3 million – doubling to 8%, or $128.6 million, for subsequent years of noncompliance, DOT warned.
More damaging would be a potential full decertification of the state’s CDL program, which would prevent Illinois from issuing any CDLs to its residents.
The state has 30 days to respond to DOT.
