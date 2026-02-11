FMCSA finalizes new era for non-domiciled CDLs

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has finalized its sweeping overhaul of non-domiciled regulations by reaffirming the core intent of the 2025 Interim Final Rule (IFR) and introducing key refinements.
The final rule, which becomes effective 30 days after publication in the Federal Register (expected on Friday) preserves the IFR’s most rigorous provisions:
- Strict Eligibility: Eligibility is limited to H-2A, H-2B, and E-2 nonimmigrant status holders, who undergo enhanced interagency vetting.
- Elimination of Employment Authorization Documents (EADs): EADs are no longer accepted as proof of eligibility due to systemic noncompliance at the state driver’s licensing agencies (SDLAs). Applicants must present an unexpired foreign passport and specific Form I-94 documentation.
- Mandatory SAVE Verification: States must query the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) system to confirm every applicant’s lawful immigration status.
However, while the IFR took effect immediately in 2025 – a move that contributed to a federal court stay – the final rule adopts a standard 30-day implementation window to allow states to finalize procedural adjustments.
New five-year timeline
Another difference between the IFR and the final rule is FMCSA’s adjusted economic modeling. After auditing thousands of credentials, FMCSA discovered that most properly issued non-domiciled CDLs had five-year terms rather than the two-year terms originally assumed, which has led to a staggered projection for driver exits.
Instead of an immediate capacity fallout, the industry expects a periodic attrition of approximately 40,000 drivers per year over the next five years as their credentials expire. While roughly 200,000 drivers remain impacted, only 6,000 annually are expected to qualify under the restricted H-2A, H-2B, and E-2 visa categories.
FMCSA argues this five-year timeline gives carriers ample time to adjust hiring strategies, and that excess capacity will absorb any sudden shocks to capacity.
“A critical safety gap allowed unqualified drivers with unknown driving histories to get behind the wheel of commercial vehicles,” said FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs. “We are closing that gap today to ensure that only qualified, vetted drivers are operating on our nation’s roadways. If we cannot verify your safe driving history, you cannot hold a CDL in this country.”
The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, a major proponent of the administration’s crackdown on non-domiciled CDLs, asserted that closing gaps in trucker credentialing system is overdue.
“For too long, loopholes in this program have allowed unqualified drivers onto our highways, putting professional truckers and the motoring public at risk,” commented OOIDA President Todd Spencer in a press statement. “This final rule is a major step toward safer roads, stronger accountability, and a more professional trucking industry.”
Related articles:
- FMCSA defends foreign driver restrictions despite backlash
- Non-Domiciled CDL Emergency Rule could cause capacity crunch
- Trucking advised to audit all drivers to limit CDL liability
- Insurance companies likely to take hard stance on non-domiciled CDLs