FMCSA finalizes new era for non-domiciled CDLs

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has finalized its sweeping overhaul of non-domiciled regulations by reaffirming the core intent of the 2025 Interim Final Rule (IFR) and introducing key refinements.

The final rule, which becomes effective 30 days after publication in the Federal Register (expected on Friday) preserves the IFR’s most rigorous provisions:

Strict Eligibility: Eligibility is limited to H-2A, H-2B, and E-2 nonimmigrant status holders, who undergo enhanced interagency vetting.

Eligibility is limited to H-2A, H-2B, and E-2 nonimmigrant status holders, who undergo enhanced interagency vetting. Elimination of Employment Authorization Documents (EADs): EADs are no longer accepted as proof of eligibility due to systemic noncompliance at the state driver’s licensing agencies (SDLAs). Applicants must present an unexpired foreign passport and specific Form I-94 documentation.

EADs are no longer accepted as proof of eligibility due to systemic noncompliance at the state driver’s licensing agencies (SDLAs). Applicants must present an unexpired foreign passport and specific Form I-94 documentation. Mandatory SAVE Verification: States must query the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) system to confirm every applicant’s lawful immigration status.

However, while the IFR took effect immediately in 2025 – a move that contributed to a federal court stay – the final rule adopts a standard 30-day implementation window to allow states to finalize procedural adjustments.

New five-year timeline

Another difference between the IFR and the final rule is FMCSA’s adjusted economic modeling. After auditing thousands of credentials, FMCSA discovered that most properly issued non-domiciled CDLs had five-year terms rather than the two-year terms originally assumed, which has led to a staggered projection for driver exits.