  • ITVI.USA
    15,752.590
    58.840
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.877
    -0.006
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.220
    0.180
    0.9%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,709.960
    64.170
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.900
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.600
    0.060
    1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.370
    0.080
    6.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.620
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    -0.040
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.060
    -0.040
    -1%
  • WAIT.USA
    130.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,752.590
    58.840
    0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.877
    -0.006
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.220
    0.180
    0.9%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,709.960
    64.170
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.900
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.600
    0.060
    1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.370
    0.080
    6.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.620
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    -0.040
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.060
    -0.040
    -1%
  • WAIT.USA
    130.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
At Your DoorstepFreightWaves TVNews

Finding parcel strategy to fit your business — At Your Doorstep

Small to midsize businesses need specified solutions

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, November 3, 2021
Less than a minute

Shipping strategy is not one-size-fits-all and parcel carriers should offer multiple solutions to fit shippers of all sizes. However, deciding what strategy works best for you can be difficult, but that is where companies like Sendle come in. 

Kaylee Nix sits down with Sendle Chief Logistics Officer Dennis Oates to talk about how the company’s platform connects shippers with a parcel strategy that works but is flexible enough to grow as a business does. 

Hear about strategy implementation as peak season ramps up and figure out how to put your own strategy in place before it is too late. 

You can find more At Your Doorstep episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, November 3, 2021
Less than a minute
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.