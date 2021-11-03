Finding parcel strategy to fit your business — At Your Doorstep

Shipping strategy is not one-size-fits-all and parcel carriers should offer multiple solutions to fit shippers of all sizes. However, deciding what strategy works best for you can be difficult, but that is where companies like Sendle come in.

Kaylee Nix sits down with Sendle Chief Logistics Officer Dennis Oates to talk about how the company’s platform connects shippers with a parcel strategy that works but is flexible enough to grow as a business does.

Hear about strategy implementation as peak season ramps up and figure out how to put your own strategy in place before it is too late.



You can find more At Your Doorstep episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.