Finding the formula for the traveling delivery person problem — WTT

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are looking at routing and visibility for final-mile, drayage and over-the-road trucking. With more loads going shorter distances and drivers having to deal with more stops, how do we crack the code of the traveling salesman problem and apply it to freight?

Plus, building a company with business alchemy; from restaurant tech to FreightTech; how ghost kitchens are turning Uber Eats into a streaming app for food; tucking’s NIMBY problem; the great garden gnome shortage; and a preview of FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit.

They’re joined by special guests Zach Blank, CEO, Straightaway; Andrew Wallas, CEO and founder, The School of Business Alchemy; Brian Kempisty, founder, Port X Logistics; and Darrell Pickens, president and founder, Relay on Demand.

