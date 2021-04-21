  • ITVI.USA
    15,308.520
    72.710
    0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.860
    0.050
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,298.190
    65.480
    0.4%
  • TLT.USA
    2.690
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.990
    -0.170
    -5.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.530
    0.090
    6.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.790
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.140
    -0.020
    -0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.270
    -0.130
    -3.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Finding the formula for the traveling delivery person problem — WTT

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, April 21, 2021
0 6 1 minute read

This episode is brought to you by Redwood, a leading logistics platform company, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years.

The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management, and innovative platform services such as LPaaS™ and RedwoodConnect™ that fill the gaps between logistics and technology.

Contact Redwood at redwoodlogistics.com

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are looking at routing and visibility for final-mile, drayage and over-the-road trucking. With more loads going shorter distances and drivers having to deal with more stops, how do we crack the code of the traveling salesman problem and apply it to freight?

Plus, building a company with business alchemy; from restaurant tech to FreightTech; how ghost kitchens are turning Uber Eats into a streaming app for food; tucking’s NIMBY problem; the great garden gnome shortage; and a preview of FreightWaves’ Net-Zero Carbon Summit.

They’re joined by special guests Zach Blank, CEO, Straightaway; Andrew Wallas, CEO and founder, The School of Business Alchemy; Brian Kempisty, founder, Port X Logistics; and Darrell Pickens, president and founder, Relay on Demand.

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

