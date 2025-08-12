Firecrown Media takes the 75th spot in the Inc. 5000 list for the first time

NEW YORK, August 12, 2025 – Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders, announced that Firecrown Media is number 75 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

“This recognition is a testament to the quality of our model and the audience’s love of the 50+ brands that encompass our portfolio,” said Firecrown founder and CEO Craig Fuller. “Our audiences are showing now more than ever that they remain committed to consuming stellar content… we remain committed to delivering it.”

Firecrown focuses on the affluent enthusiast category, delivering content to engage audiences across aviation, marine, and hobby industries. It also has a large B2B presence in the industries it serves, including marine and supply chain.

Firecrown was founded by FreightWaves’ founder, Craig Fuller. The company operates a model of acquiring audiences in major brand categories and offering commerce opportunities to those brands, which include finance, e-commerce, real estate, and events.