Firecrown Media takes the 75th spot in the Inc. 5000 list for the first time

NEW YORK, August 12, 2025 – Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders, announced that Firecrown Media is number 75 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.
“This recognition is a testament to the quality of our model and the audience’s love of the 50+ brands that encompass our portfolio,” said Firecrown founder and CEO Craig Fuller. “Our audiences are showing now more than ever that they remain committed to consuming stellar content… we remain committed to delivering it.”
Firecrown focuses on the affluent enthusiast category, delivering content to engage audiences across aviation, marine, and hobby industries. It also has a large B2B presence in the industries it serves, including marine and supply chain.
Firecrown was founded by FreightWaves’ founder, Craig Fuller. The company operates a model of acquiring audiences in major brand categories and offering commerce opportunities to those brands, which include finance, e-commerce, real estate, and events.
About Firecrown
Firecrown Media houses 51 unique brands covering the aviation, marine, hobby & model railroading, and supply chain industries. It produces over 20 different print publications and over 35 digital publications, runs an in-house television and production studio, runs an in-house ecommerce business, and puts on over 15 in-person events each year.
In 2025, Firecrown has successfully completed 3 acquisitions, bringing the total number of acquisitions in the company up to 20.
It has 2 main office bases in Chattanooga, TN and Milwaukee, WI, plus a small office base for its AvBuyer and GA Buyer Europe properties in the United Kingdom. Firecrown employs over 200 people across the US and Europe.
Methodology
Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
